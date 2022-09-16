INDIANAPOLIS – The wait continues for Shaquille Leonard, and the rookie season for Alec Pierce has hit a snag.

Both have been ruled out of the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Leonard still hasn’t made sufficient progress after undergoing back surgery in June while Pierce was unable to take the necessary steps in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being concussed in last Sunday’s opening overtime tie at Houston.

There’s uncertainty regarding several players. Listed questionable for the game: wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip).

The Colts are expected to elevate Dezmon Patmon to the active roster from the practice squad to compensate for Pierce’s absence.

Frank Reich said Leonard “continues to make good progress. Had a good week. Talked to him several times this week, including this morning and feel like (he took) a good step this week, but we’ll still continue to take that week-to-week.’’

Reich added Pierce “didn’t get to the point where he could clear protocol this morning.’’

Pittman’s situation arose after he complained of “something’’ not being right with one of his quadriceps tendons. It first cropped up early in Wednesday’s practice.

“Just came out to practice on Wednesday and felt something that he didn’t feel after the game. ‘What the heck is going on here?’’’ Reich said. “We took him out of practice mainly as a precaution.’’

Pittman’s availability is critical. In the overtime tie with Houston, he led the Colts with nine receptions for 121 yards with one touchdown.

The Colts broke from their normal schedule and held a walkthrough Friday instead of a full practice. Reich said the number of injuries to front-line players had nothing to do with his decision.

“I had pretty much been planning that all week,’’ he said. “Going down to Jacksonville we wanted to get two really good days Wednesday and Thursday in the heat . . . then give our players a chance to recover on Friday and Saturday.’’

