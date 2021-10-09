Colts rule out four, including three starters, for Ravens game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be short-handed – again – Monday when they share the primetime stage with the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Frank Reich ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (foot), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness, not COVID-19-related).

Defensive end Kemoko Turay was held out of Saturday’s practice for precautionary reasons, but is expected to play against the Ravens.

Smith will miss a fourth straight game after straining a foot in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Paye, the team’s first-round draft pick, and Ya-Sin will miss a second straight game.

Ya-Sin practiced on a limited basis this week, but “is not quite there, yet,’’ Reich said.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was held out of Friday’s practice with a groin injury, but the team believes he’ll be “in good shape’’ for Monday night.

With the list of injured players, the Colts will be without five starters. Left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) and wideout T.Y. Hilton (neck) remain on the injured reserve list.

Hundley still the backup

Reich confirmed Brett Hundley will remain Carson Wentz’s backup against the Ravens, and for the foreseeable future.

The decision to stick with Hundley required adding him to the active roster from the practice squad. In the previous two weeks, the Colts elevated him from the practice squad to the active roster, and Hundley reverted to the practice squad after the game. NFL rules allow only two such moves with a player.

“We understand this move has a cost,’’ Reich said. “We’ve got confidence in Brett. Still have confidence in the other two guys. It’s still always an on-going competition. This is the NFL, everybody knows that.’’

Jacob Eason has been relegated to No. 3 behind Wentz and Hundley. Rookie Sam Ehlinger opened the season on the injured reserve list with a knee injury and was designated to return to practice last week, opening a three-week window for a possible return to the active roster.

Reich said Ehlinger has looked good in practice.

“Moved around really well,’’ he said.

Ehlinger was among the players Reich used to simulate Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during practice.

