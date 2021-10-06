Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following Dolphins win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Rigoberto Sanchez #8 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the ball in the game against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL recognized Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4.

It’s the first time he’s earned the award in his career.

Sanchez punted four times for 200 yards in Sunday’s 27-17 win against the Miami Dolphins, pinning two of them inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt was 57 yards.

A Dolphins returner muffed one of those kicks, which receiver Ashton Dulin recovered at the 18-yard line. The turnover led to a field goal from kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Sanchez is the first Colts player named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week this season. Both Blankenship (Week 11) and linebacker E.J. Speed (Week 10) earned the honor last season.