With a rookie quarterback presumably at the helm for the Indianapolis Colts, most fans and analysts weren’t thinking about playoff possibilities as the season began.

And when that rookie quarterback went down for the year—followed by a three-game losing streak with a backup under center—postseason football seemed a distant possibility.

But in the NFL, anything can happen—just look at the Colts’ wild Sunday overtime win against Tennessee—and Indy is firmly in the playoff hunt.

Playoff picture murky

If the playoffs started today—and it’s important to note that they most certainly do not—the 7-5 Colts would be the last team in with the No. 7 seed.

The Cleveland Browns (7-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) both lost this week; they’re ahead of the Colts in the playoff standings based on a series of tiebreakers.

The Colts are currently ahead of Houston and its identical 7-5 record by virtue of the Week 2 win against the Texans.

The muddled AFC playoff picture presents an opportunity for the Colts. They take on Cincinnati next week; the Bengals are reeling without star quarterback Joe Burrow, out for the rest of the season.

They may also face a backup quarterback in a Week 16 home game against the tough-minded Pittsburgh Steelers; starter Kenny Pickett suffered a leg injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Other winnable games against Atlanta (6-6 and leading the NFC South) and Las Vegas (5-7, tied for last place in the AFC West) await to set up what could be an intriguing Week 18 matchup against the Texans.

Colts-Texans rematch likely key

Depending on how things play out over the next five games, the Colts and Texans may be playing for a playoff berth. While there are several other teams jockeying for position, a win over the Texans would give the Colts the head-to-head tiebreaker and likely punch a ticket to the postseason.

With a loss, the Colts could find themselves on the outside looking in. Part of that calculation involves the Texans’ two remaining games against the Titans, since finishing with a better divisional record would give the Texans the tiebreaker.

If the tiebreaker has to go beyond that—for example, the Colts and Texans finish with the same overall record and same divisional record, and the head-to-head tiebreaker is a wash—the NFL has several other tiebreaking scenarios:

Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games

Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference

Strength of victory

Strength of schedule

Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

Best net points in common games

Best net points in all games

Best net touchdowns in all games

Coin toss

The New York Times’ playoff simulator gives the Colts a 67% chance of making the postseason. But if the Colts pick up a few wins, those chances skyrocket, with the Pittsburgh game becoming a key turning point.

The same playoff simulator gives Houston a nearly 80% chance of getting a postseason berth as things currently stand.