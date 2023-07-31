WESTFIELD, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss Monday’s practice.

According to the team, Richardson had a procedure Sunday to “correct his nasal septum.” As a result, he’ll miss Monday’s training camp practice in Westfield. Depending on how he feels, Richardson could return tomorrow.

From the team via social media:

“Anthony Richardson had a procedure on his nose yesterday to correct his nasal septum. He will miss practice today and depending on how he feels we expect him to return tomorrow.”

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, signed his rookie contract last week. He has been splitting first-team reps at quarterback with Gardner Minshew.

The Colts are expected to practice in full pads for the first time today.