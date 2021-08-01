Colts remain in wait-and-see mode with Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz warms up during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts remain in wait-and-see mode with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Despite a NFL Network report Sunday that Wentz plans to address a foot injury suffered during a Thursday training camp practice with “rest and rehab over the next few days’’ before deciding whether surgery is required, a source with knowledge of the situation insisted a decision hasn’t been made and could be forthcoming Monday when camp resumes at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

It’s possible an update will come from coach Frank Reich, who’s expected to make his first appearance at camp. He missed the first week after a positive test for COVID-19.

The concern over Wentz’s status is real. The only other quarterback on the active roster who has taken a snap in a regular-season game is Brett Hundley, who signed and went through his first practice Saturday. But Hundley, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of Green Bay, has thrown just 11 passes in the last two seasons.

Jacob Eason, the 2020 fourth-round draft pick, has been uneven while running the No. 1 offense in Wentz’s absence. He was on the active roster for the entirety of his rookie season, but never stepped on the field.

The team’s preference obviously is for Wentz to be available for the Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

That’s in doubt, though, after Wentz injured a foot late in Thursday’s practice.

According to offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Wentz felt a “twinge’’ when he was rolling out and planted to throw. Wentz was held out of the final team session.

Wentz had MRIs taken of the foot and those scans were sent to noted foot and ankle specialist Robert Anderson for consultation.

