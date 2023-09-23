INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts made a notable change to their running backs room Saturday.

The team waived Deon Jackson, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, and elevated Trey Sermon to the active roster from the practice squad as it prepared for Sunday’s road test against the Baltimore Ravens. Sermon was signed Tuesday.

For Jackson, the move represents a dramatic fall.

With the running backs room without Jonathan Taylor (PUP) and Zack Moss (forearm), Jackson started the season opener against Jacksonville. He endured a horrible game as the Colts fell to the Jaguars 31-21: 14 yards on 13 carries, two lost fumbles and a dropped pass.

In last Sunday’s 31-20 win at Houston, Moss handled the running chores – 18 carries, 88 yards, one TD – while Jackson stepped on the field for just one special teams play.

Jackson signed as an undrafted rookie in 2021 and appeared in 25 games with two starts the past two seasons. He had 267 yards and two TDs on 81 carries and caught 30 passes for 209 yards and one TD.

Sermon was a third-round pick of San Francisco in 2021 who has appeared in nine games with two starts with the 49ers and Philadelphia.

The Eagles claimed Sermon off waivers from San Francisco prior to the start of last season, and he appeared in two games for the Shane Steichen-directed offense.

“We always just want to add depth,’’ Steichen said of adding Sermon to the practice squad. “Chris (Ballard) and his staff do a great job of evaluating guys.’’

The 6-0, 215-pound Sermon started 15 of 46 games at Oklahoma and Ohio State, and rushed for 2,946 yards and 26 TDs.

