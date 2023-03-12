INDIANAPOLIS – Tyquan Lewis is getting another opportunity to reach his potential with the team that brought him into the NFL.

The veteran defensive lineman is signing a one-year, $2.1 million contract to remain with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. They selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Lewis has finished the last two seasons on the injured reserve list with torn patellar tendons. He tore his left patellar tendon Oct. 30 against the Washington Commanders after suffering a similar injury to his right patellar tendon almost a year to the day – Oct. 31, 2021 – against the Tennessee Titans.

Because of the injuries, this marks the second straight season Lewis has remained with the Colts on a one-year, prove-it deal. He signed a one-year, $2.275 million deal last offseason.

When healthy, Lewis has been a valuable rotational player on the defensive line.

In five seasons, he’s appeared in 48 games with 15 starts and piled up 70 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and one interception. He tore his right patellar tendon after the lone interception against the Titans.

Last season, Lewis had 14 tackles and 1 sack in seven games.