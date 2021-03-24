Colts re-sign Xavier Rhodes to 1-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 27: Xavier Rhodes #27 of the Indianapolis Colts makes an interception intended for Lawrence Cager #86 of the New York Jets during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they have re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to another one-year contract.

The 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler played his first seven seasons with Minnesota. But after being released by the Vikings just before free agency started last season, Rhodes joined the Colts on a one-year deal in hopes of jump-starting his career.

He did. Rhodes started all 16 games, made 42 tackles, broke up 12 passes, intercepted two and returned one for a touchdown.

But with many teams facing tight salary caps in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhodes opted to return to Indy for another season.

Since being drafted 25th overall in 2013, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Rhodes has started 113 of 120 games, had 414 tackles, broken up 85 passes, picked off 12 passes and scored two touchdowns while forcing three fumbles and producing 15 tackles for loss. He was an All-Pro in 2017.