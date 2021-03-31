Colts re-sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts addressed their pass rush by retaining one of their veteran pass rushers.

The team has re-signed defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year, $3.4 million contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The deal was first reported by ESPN, which cited Muhammad’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The return of Muhammad represents one step in the Colts’ offseason pursuit of strengthening their pass rush. He was one of the top three defensive ends whose contract expired in March, joining Justin Houston and Denico Autry. Houston remains unsigned while Autry signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Muhammad has been a rotational player at end since being claimed off waivers in September of 2018. He has appeared in 47 of 48 regular-season games, eight as a starter, and contributed 5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss.

