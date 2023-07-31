WESTFIELD, Ind. — Zack Moss, the Indianapolis Colts running back who was making the most of Jonathan Taylor’s absence, suffered a broken arm in Monday morning’s practice.

The veteran running back slammed his helmet on the ground after a running play during 11-on-11 work and eventually was escorted by trainers off the practice field at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Examination of the injury revealed a broken right arm that likely will keep Moss out of action for approximately six weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was among the first to report the news.

Moss, 25, was acquired in a November trade with Buffalo that sent Nyheim Hines to the Bills.

He appeared in eight games with three starts and was the Colts’ second-leading rusher – behind Taylor – with 365 yards on 76 carries. He rushed for 334 yards and one touchdown in his final four games, including a 114-yard outing in the season-ending loss to Houston.

Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

In other injury news, rookie tight end Will Mallory was activated from PUP. He sustained a foot injury in a rookie minicamp.