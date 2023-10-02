INDIANAPOLIS – Running back Jonathan Taylor will practice for the first time Wednesday following his long impasse with the Indianapolis Colts.

And there’s a chance the team’s offensive catalyst makes his season debut Sunday when the Tennessee Titans visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

“There could be, yeah,” Head Coach Shane Steichen said Monday. “Yep.”

That would be an accelerated return for Taylor, who last stepped on the playing field Dec. 17 at Minnesota. He handled two snaps before a lingering injury to his right ankle forced him from the game and resulted in him being placed on the injured reserve list.

How quickly Taylor returns hinges on how he responds to his first full-team practice since mid-December. He underwent Jan. 26 surgery on the right ankle and a protracted rehab kept him out of the Colts’ offseason work and training camp.

Taylor was placed on the active-physically unable to perform list (PUP) at the start of camp and moved to reserve-PUP on Aug. 29. That required him to miss the first four games of the season.

Taylor and the Colts have been at odds since April or May. He wanted an extension – he’s in the final year of his rookie contract that pays him $4.3 million this season – but the team said it wouldn’t consider a new deal until after this season.

He requested a trade, which owner Jim Irsay initially refused. The team then allowed Taylor to seek a trade, which never materialized despite reported interest from Miami and Green Bay.

Steichen has been in contact with Taylor.

“The conversations I’ve had with him have been great through this whole deal,” he said. “I’ll keep those private, but he’s in a good spot.

“I had a conversation with him the other day, talked to him today. But he’s excited to get back with his teammates.”

More: Dallis Flowers’ season over

Cornerback Dallis Flowers suffered an injury to his right Achilles in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams and will miss the remainder of the season.

He had not only started the first four games, but had been on the field for 99% of the defensive snaps before suffering what was a non-contact injury.

Also, defensive end Kwity Paye complained of concussion symptoms after the game and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

