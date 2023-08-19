INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts beat the Bears 24-17 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to wrap up three days of work between the two teams.

They had two productive days of workouts on Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park in Westfield, so most of the starters for both teams did not play in the game, including starting quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Justin Fields.

Veteran back-up quarterback Gardner Minshew started for the Colts and had another solid outing, leading the team on 12-play, 74 yard scoring drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass to Juwann Winfree to give the Colts the early lead.

Minshew finished 13 of 15 for 107 yards and a TD.

Chicago surged ahead 17-7 behind a touchdown run by quarterback Tyson Bagent and a TD catch from former Colts’ wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

Sam Ehlinger rallied the Colts in the fourth quarter with a five-yard touchdown run and second scoring drive finished off by a Jake Funk TD run and two-point conversion.

The Colts will have a joint practice with the Eagles on Tuesday in Philadelphia before playing their final preseason game on Thursday night.