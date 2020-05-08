Colts QB Philip Rivers will coach high school football once his NFL days are over

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 13: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. – While he hasn’t set a definitive timeline, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has his next job set.

He’ll be the next head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama’s Baldwin County.

The school made the announcement Friday, revealing that Rivers will take over at the school when his NFL career is over. There is no definitive timeline set, according to WKRG. An interim coach will take the helm for the 2020 season.

“This really is the dream in totality,” Rivers said of coaching at a faith-based institution. “It’s just exciting to me.”

Rivers said he’s been filled with the vision and desire to coach. While he’s focused on his duties with the Colts this season, Rivers said he’ll be pulling hard for the St. Michael team and its success this year.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts in the offseason. He spent the rest of his NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivers told reporters he’s excited to be in Indy this season. His comfort level with coaches Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni made Indianapolis an ideal fit. He has not ruled out playing another season.

An eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Rivers is an Alabama native who attended Athens High School.