INDIANAPOLIS – They’re stuck in Quarterback Purgatory.

From Scott Tolzien to Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to . . . well, your guess is as good as ours.

Regardless how the coming weeks and months unfold in the aftermath of Wentz being traded to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts will wheel out a sixth straight opening-day starter next September. Frank Reich will be calling plays for his fifth starting QB in as many seasons as head coach.

That’s no way to build a competitive NFL team. It’s not all about the quarterback, but if you don’t have a competent one – especially in an AFC that features Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and now Russell Wilson – every week is a struggle. Every other phase must be top notch.

General manager Chris Ballard and Reich believe it’s important to be able to win with a relentless Jonathan Taylor-led run game and occasionally rely on a defense that’s capable of making the necessary stops to close out games.

But.

“If you’re going to win a championship, you need great quarterback play,’’ Reich said.

That’s been missing since that Aug. 24, 2019 evening Luck retired.

Rivers was never viewed as anything more than a one- or two-year remedy, but that wasn’t the case with Wentz. The Colts acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles 13 months ago believing he could be a long-term answer.

They were wrong, and they’re moving on.

“You gotta be right,’’ Ballard said. “And even if you might not be right all the time, that’s the one position you gotta keep firing until you get it right.

“At the end of the day, you gotta get it right. We gotta get it right.’’

The uncertainty of the quarterback situation is complicated by a less than appealing quarterback landscape. Draft analysts agree this is a thin crop and the veteran market – either via trade or free agency – lacks pizzazz.

But the Colts will keep firing away. They have no choice.

They’ll have the wherewithal to be as aggressive as they want to be with more than $70 million in cap space – easily the most in the league – and an owner weary of his team’s quarterback carousel.

Here’s a look at the various options, non-draft category:

POSSIBLE TRADE OPTIONS

DEREK CARR, Las Vegas

2022 status: First-year head coach Josh McDaniels would need to be in the trading mood, and he’s given no indication that’s the case. Carr has a $19.8 million base salary for 2022, the final year of his contract.

Age: 30.

Experience: 127 starts in eight seasons with the Raiders since being selected in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft.

Resume: What’s somewhat surprising is Carr is 57-70 as a starter – that’s more of an indictment on the franchise, not the QB – and has zero playoff wins. If fact, the 26-19 loss at Cincinnati in a wild-card matchup was his first postseason appearance.

But Carr checks so many boxes. He’s completed 65% of his passes and been off-the-charts accurate over the past four seasons: 68.9%, 70.4%, 67.3% and 68.4% in 2021. He generally takes care of the football – 85 interceptions against 193 career TDs – and is capable of pushing the ball down the field.

He said it: “I’ve met and spoken to Derek a number of times now, just trying to begin our relationship,’’ McDaniels said at the Scouting Combine. “I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s won a lot of games. I feel good about what we can do with Derek as our quarterback.’’

JIMMY GAROPPOLO, San Francisco

2022 status: It appears the 49ers are open for business as they prepare to turn things over to 2021 1st-round pick Trey Lance. Garoppolo is under contract through ‘22. He has a $24.2 million base salary and can earn up to $26.9 million with incentives. With Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay and Russell Wilson in Denver, Garoppolo seems to be the most attractive remaining option for all quarterback-needy teams.

Age: 30.

Experience: 63 games and 47 starts in eight seasons with New England and the 49ers.

Resume: All Garopollo has done is win. He’s 33-14 in the regular season and 5-2 in the playoffs. He helped lead San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV (a 31-20 loss to Kansas City after leading 20-10 in the third quarter) and was under center as the 49ers reached the NFC Championship game in January (a 20-17 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams after leading 17-7 in the third quarter). Garoppolo is a 67.7% career passer with 71 touchdowns, 38 interceptions and a 98.9 rating. He’s considered a solid leader who teammates rally around. The knock? A torn ACL and ankle and thumb injuries have forced him to miss 35 of a possible 81 regular-season games since the 49ers acquired him in a trade with New England.

He said it: General manager John Lynch made it clear during the NFL Scouting Combine he’s taking calls regarding Garoppolo. “Yes, we have listened,’’ he said. “We have had some discussions with teams, and we’ll continue to. But as of right now, he’s a part of us.’’

The 49ers need to move Garoppolo to clear the deck for Lance, the third overall pick in ’21.

Worth noting: Garoppolo underwent surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder this week – he injured it in the wild-card playoff win against Dallas – and rehab is projected at 8-12 weeks.

KIRK COUSINS, Minnesota

2022 status: Cousins will count a staggering $45 million against the Vikings’ salary cap in 2022, $35 million in the form of a guaranteed base salary. Again, does a first-year head coach (Kevin O’Connell) want to jettison his veteran QB?

Age: 33.

Experience: 125 games and 120 starts in 10 seasons with Washington and Minnesota.

Resume: Make of it what you will. He’s amassed impressive numbers: 223 touchdowns against 91 interceptions; 66.9% accuracy; 260.7 passing yards per game, 6th-best among active QBs; 7.8 yards per attempt. Yet he’s 59-59-2 as a starter and has taken just two teams to the playoffs: Washington in 2015 and the Vikings in ’19.

He said it: “I think Kirk has played at a very high level, and he’s done a lot of good things throughout his career,’’ O’Connell said. “I know who he is as a player, and I know what he’s capable of, and part of our job as coaches is maximizing a player’s ability to go out every single Sunday and have success.’’

NICK FOLES, Chicago

2022 status: Foles has a $4 million base salary and $4 million roster bonus in 2022, his final season under contract with the Bears.

Age: 33.

Experience: 56 starts in 68 appearances in 10 seasons that have included stints with Philadelphia (twice), Kansas City, Jacksonville and Chicago.

Resume: The lightning-in-a-bottle moment was being named MVP after replacing injured Carson Wentz and leading the Eagles to 41-33 win over New England in Super Bowl LII. But since then, he’s started just 12 games – four with the Jaguars, seven with the Bears – and led those dysfunctional teams to a 3-9 record. In the numbers category, Foles has completed 62.4% of his passes for 14,003 yards with 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions.

Worth noting: Considering how the Wentz situation ended in Indy, it would be interesting to see how strongly Reich lobbied for another of his former Eagles QBs.

JORDAN LOVE, Green Bay

2022 status: Love is heading into the third season of his rookie contract with a guaranteed base salary of $1.735 million. He’s on the books for $2.298 million in 2023.

Age: 23.

Experience: Six appearances, one start, 62 passes. That’s it.

Resume: Does anyone really know what Love brings to the table? The Packers moved up to take him with the 26th overall pick in ’20, but he’s been window dressing as Aaron Rodgers won consecutive MVPs. Love’s only start came last season at Kansas City when Rodgers was out due to COVID-19 protocols. He did little to answer any questions as to his readiness at Arrowhead Stadium. In the Packers’ 13-7 loss, he passed for 190 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against an aggressive Chiefs defense.

The incredibly small sample size of Love: 36-of-62 (58.1%), 411 yards, two TDs, three interceptions, a 68.7 rating.

FREE AGENT OPTIONS

MARCUS MARIOTA, Las Vegas

2021 contract: $3.5 million.

Age: 28.

Experience: 74 games and 61 starts in seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Raiders. Was second overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Resume: The one-time franchise quarterback in Nashville has spent the last two seasons as Carr’s backup with the Raiders. He’s thrown just 30 passes – one TD, one interception, 230 yards – and been relegated to a short-yardage changeup. With the Titans, Mariota was 29-32 as a starter and battled injuries. He passed for 13,437 yards with 76 TDs and 44 interceptions.

MITCHELL TRUBISKY, Buffalo

2021 contract: $2.5 million.

Age: 27.

Experience: 57 appearances with 50 starts in five seasons with Chicago and the Bills. All 50 starts came with the Bears from 2017-20.

Resume: It clearly didn’t work for Trubisky in Chicago. Was that his fault? Should we point the finger at head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace for not giving him better direction and supporting staff after taking him 2nd overall in 2017? Trubisky’s high water mark came in ’18 when he led the Bears to the NFC North title by throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 TDs, and was named to the Pro Bowl.

He’s likely to be in demand this offseason, which will drive up his price.

TEDDY BRIDGEWATER, Denver

2021 contract: $4.4 million.

Age: 29.

Experience: 73 games and 63 starts while spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. He’s started at least six games for each team.

Resume: Bridgewater has had differing levels of success at each stop but will be with a fourth team in four seasons. Last year with the Broncos he passed for 3,052 yards with 18 TDs and seven interceptions while being sacked 31 times in 14 starts. He had the Broncos at 7-7, but missed the final three games after suffering a concussion in a week 15 loss to Cincinnati.

Bridgewater has been relatively efficient during his career. He’s completed 66.5% of his passes and averaged 7.3 yards per attempt.

JAMEIS WINSTON, New Orleans

2021 contract: $2.5 million

Age: 28.

Experience: 83 appearances and 77 starts in seven seasons with Tampa Bay and the Saints.

Resume: Winston seems to be that high-risk, high-reward QB. It’s hard to get past the fact he’s the only QB in NFL history with at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions in the same season (33/30 with the Buccaneers in 2019). It appeared he turned the corner on that risky approach last year with the Saints. He had 14 TDs and three interceptions in seven games before tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee against Tampa Bay.

Worth noting: Winston has begun light running on a treadmill on his rehab. Also, the Saints are one of the many quarterback-needy teams and reportedly are considering re-signing him.

JACOBY BRISSETT, Miami

2021 contract: $2.5 million.

Age: 29.

Experience: 60 games and 37 starts in six seasons with New England, Indy and Miami.

Resume: He’s been a low-risk QB with accuracy issues during his career. Brissett has averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt while completing 60.2% of his passes. He was thrust into an impossible situation in 2017 when the Colts acquired him in a trade with the Patriots at the start of the season and inserted him into the starting lineup in week 2 after Scott Tolzien’s horrible season-opening performance against the Rams. Brissett was more effective in ’19 following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement, but a knee injury at Pittsburgh derailed things.

Worth noting: It wouldn’t factor into any internal discussions, but how would the fan base react to another dose of Jacoby Brissett?

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.