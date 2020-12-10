Colts QB Jacoby Brissett nominated as team’s representative for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett’s awareness and activism haven’t gone unnoticed.

The veteran quarterback has been named the Indianapolis Colts’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. It’s the league’s most prestigious individual honor.

The award recognizes a player for community service as well as excellence on the playing field. As part of being the Colts’ nominee, Brissett will wear a special decal on his helmet for the remainder of the season.

The only Colts players to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: John Unitas (1970) and Peyton Manning (2005).

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year, and I appreciate all of the support I’ve received from my teammates and the organization,’’ Brissett said in a team statement. “As NFL players, we’re privileged to play a game we love while having the platform to influence individuals and make a difference in the community.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to set a good example and highlight the importance of giving back.’’

Brissett’s community service has impacted Indy and his hometown of Riviera Beach, Florida, since the Colts acquired him in a September 2017 trade with New England.

During this past offseason, he organized community bike rides in Riviera Beach and initiated dialogue between the community and local law enforcement. He also recently helped organize the distribution of 500 meals to families for Thanksgiving.

Locally, he was in the forefront as the team advocated the right of every citizen to vote, has developed a relationship with Indianapolis Public Schools and donated $50,000 on behalf of the Players Coalition for internet hotspots students. In October, he hosted a panel discussion with other athletes that focused on Black History, the importance of the Black athlete and how individuals can make a difference in their communities.

All 32 nominees will be recognized during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV, which is Feb. 7 in Tampa. The nominees receive a $40,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The Walter Payton Man of the Year receives a $250,000 donation to his charity of choice.

“Jacoby is extremely deserving of this honor and he embodies everything Walter Payton and the award stand for,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “I cannot overstate the importance of Jacoby Brissett to this team.

“He is a leader, a special teammate and is highly respected by everyone in our organization. Simply put, he’s played a significant role in our success both on and off the field. I’m so impressed with the job Jacoby has done addressing the needs of his community both in Indianapolis and in his hometown in Florida.’’