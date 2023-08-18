INDIANAPOLIS — It’s safe to say the Colts new starting quarterback Anthony Richardson is already winning over supporters with his supreme athleticism, but all the time he spends with fans post practice is getting noticed too.

Richardson is regularly seen signing autograph after autograph after training camp practices in Westfield. One particular interaction caught the attention of the internet, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

”I was just in complete shock. Like, I could not believe what I had in my hands,” said Evelyn Hall, sitting on the steps up to Lucas Oil stadium, a size 15 Nike football cleat resting on her lap.

The shoe is now the former left cleat of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

”It was just like an amazing experience,” Evelyn said. ”I’ve never gotten a cleat before or anything like this.”

Evelyn went to Colts Camp Wednesday with her parents Joel and Kate. It was their first time at camp since it moved to Westfield.

”You feel like you’re almost at an actual game watching them out there, because they’re in it, they’re having a good time with it and then afterwards just how friendly they are with the fans,” Kate said.

At the end of practice, Evelyn and her dad went to try and get an autograph from Richardson. Unfortunately, Richardson moved on before they could get to him. They did get a second chance, though, just as they were leaving, Joel saw Richardson signing more autographs for fans near the media tent.

”He was being so friendly and talkative to everybody,” Joel said. “He signed as many autographs as he could, he was taking people’s phones and taking pictures, just having conversations as much as he could with everybody.”

Joel and Evelyn managed to get to the front of the fence, just as Richardson started taking off his cleats.

”I don’t know what I thought, I just said, ‘There’s a little girl over here that would love to have that,’ and low and behold he heard me and walked right over and gave it to her,” Joel said.

In a video shot by Athletic reporter James Boyd, you see Richardson hand one of his signed cleats to Evelyn.

”I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much,'” Evelyn said.

Kate said Evelyn made her way out of the crowd and ran right to her.

”She’s like ‘Mommy, look what I got,’ my mouth dropped, she’s in tears, she’s like, ‘I’m so happy,'” Kate said.

Kate snapped this picture of her daughter and took to social media to thank Anthony Richardson.

Thank you #AnthonyRichardson for signing your cleat and blessing our daughter with it at @Colts camp this evening! Tears of happiness were shed and you have made a fan for life! 💙 #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/4pEhbe1ekS — Kate Hall (@Irishgirl331) August 17, 2023

The Hall family has become big fans of Richardson.

”He just seems like a good genuine big old teddy bear to me,” said Kate.

”It truly was a magical moment that she’ll never forget and neither will I,” Joel said.

Kate’s post took off, it now has more than 200,000 views. The NFL Network even reached out and put her tweet on the program Thursday night.

The biggest shoutout came from Richardson, though.

”He retweeted it with a heart and said for the shoe,” Kate said.

Without a doubt, the Colts’ young starter has made some lifelong fans out of the Hall family.

”I would just like to say thank you Anthony Richardson,” Evelyn said.

The Colts face off against the Bears in the second preseason game of the year Saturday. Joel said they plan to get a case for the Richardson cleat to make sure it stays in great condition.