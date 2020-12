INDIANAPOLIS — Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez cheered on his team from home as the Colts beat the Houston Texans 26-20 on Sunday.

Sanchez announced last week he had a cancerous tumor. He underwent surgery to have the tumor removed and is now recovering.

The punter’s wife captured Sanchez’s reaction when T.Y. Hilton scored the first touchdown of the game.

He later retweeted the video with the caption “huge fan.”