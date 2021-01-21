Colts promote Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich didn’t wait or look too far to replace departing offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

He just looked down the hall at the Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center.

Marcus Brady, the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterbacks coach the last two seasons, is the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. He replaces Sirianni, who agreed Thursday to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach.

Brady, 41, has been with the Colts for three seasons. In 2018 he was assistant quarterbacks coach.

The shuffling of Reich’s staff began Thursday when Sirianni agreed to succeed Doug Pederson and the Eagles’ head coach. Sirianni had been the Colts’ offensive coordinator since 2018 and, along with Reich, oversaw an offense that piled up 451 points last season, the third-highest total in franchise history.

That left a gaping hole on Reich’s offensive staff, and it could have widened. It also was reported Thursday the Jacksonville Jaguars sought permission from the Colts to interview Brady for the vacant offensive coordinator position on Urban Meyer’s staff.

The Colts stepped in and kept that from happening. It showed the level of confidence Reich has in Brady.

The promotion is the latest step in Brady’s steady ascension up the pro football ladder.

In 2018, he was instrumental in Andrew Luck being named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. That season Luck passed for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and earned a Pro Bowl Berth.

This past season, he worked with Philip Rivers and helped the 39-year old quarterback author a bounce-back season in his only year with the Colts. Rivers, who announced his retirement earlier this week, finished with 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Ironically, the yardage totals by Rivers and Luck are the most by a quarterback in his final season.

From 2013-17, Brady was the offensive coordinator with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football. Brady’s seven-year CFL career as a player included stints with Montreal, Hamilton and Toronto.

His CFL career included three Grey Cup championships: 2009, ’10 and ’17.

Brady remains the all-time leader at Cal State Northridge. In 43 starts, he piled up 12,455 yards, 109 touchdowns, 1,036 completions and 1,677 attempts.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.