Colts postpone Robert Mathis’ Ring of Honor ceremony to 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ singular moment is the latest casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis Colts have rescheduled his induction into their Ring of Honor from Nov. 22 to the 2021 season.

“Considering the NFL COVID protocol restrictions on stadium capacity and on-field activities, we’re moving the @RobertMathis Ring of Honor Induction to 2021,’’ owner Jim Irsay posted on his Twitter account. “#98DeservesAFullHouse!!’’

The NFL already has cancelled the four-game preseason schedule and attendance for games during the regular season must follow the guidelines of state and local restrictions. At best, that might mean 25 percent capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mathis is the second Colt whose career highlight has been rescheduled. Edgerrin James was due to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, but the COVID-19 issue forces those ceremonies to be pushed into 2021.

Mathis is the Colts’ career sack leader with 123, a figure which ranks 17th in NFL history. He also holds the league record with 47 sack-forced fumbles.

