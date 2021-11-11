Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 176 ‘Colts Must Avoid Pitfalls vs Jags’

INDIANAPOLIS — To reach .500 on the year, the Indianapolis Colts must handle business against a Jacksonville Jaguars team coming off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week.

The gang then previews the matchup by discussing injuries (8:50), breaking down this Jaguars team (23:57), detailing keys to the game (37:00) and making predictions (50:08).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Monday as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.