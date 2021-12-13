Colts place Zaire Franklin on COVID-19 list; Ryan Kelly set to return

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) warms up on the field during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts still are dealing with COVID-19-related issues.

Monday afternoon, the team placed linebacker Zaire Franklin on the COVID-19 list.

Earlier, coach Frank Reich said he expected Ryan Kelly to rejoin the team Tuesday and be available for Saturday’s meeting with the New England Patriots. The Pro Bowl center missed the recent win at Houston after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Details regarding Franklin aren’t known – whether he tested positive or is a close-contact case – but the veteran linebacker told reporters at the start of training camp in July he had been vaccinated.

“I don’t care to share,’’ he said at the time, “but I don’t have a mask on, so I am vaccinated.’’

Franklin admitted his reason to get vaccinated was so his fiancé could meet him in Arizona when the Colts meet the Cardinals on Christmas.

“One of my favorite things about the NFL honestly is when I get to travel to another city and kind of get dinner, go out to a mall or just kind of hang out,’’ he said. “We play in Arizona on Christmas, and my fiancé is going to come out and spend Christmas with me.

“I didn’t want to have a situation where I couldn’t spend time with her. My fiancé is vaccinated, her mom is vaccinated. It just made the most sense for me personally.’’

Unvaccinated players face restrictive rules, including on road games.

Franklin has started eight of 13 games and amassed 19 tackles.

