INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will face the New York Giants without Yannick Ngakoue.

The veteran defensive end will be placed on the injured reserve list after sustaining a throat injury in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ngakoue practiced Wednesday and Thursday, but the injury worsened as the week unfolded and he missed Friday’s practice.

According to a team spokesman, a procedure will be required to address the injury.

Ngakoue was one of general manager Chris Ballard’s high-profile offseason moves, acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ngakoue leads the team with 9.5 sacks along with 16 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and 29 total tackles.

He’s one of five players in NFL history with at least 8 sacks in each of his first seven seasons. The short list: Aaron Donald, DeMarcus Ware, Derrick Thomas and Reggie White.

Ngakoue is the latest front-line Colt who’ll finish the season on IR, joining running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, punter Rigoberto Sanchez, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and rookie tight end Drew Ogletree.

Along with placing Ngakoue on IR, the team signed defensive end Kameron Cline to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated wideout Keke Coutee and linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad.