Colts place C Ryan Kelly on COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without Ryan Kelly for Sunday’s meeting with the Houston Texans after placing their starting center on the Reserve COVID-19 list.

It marks the first time this season the team will be without a player due to COVID-related issues, but not the first time the virus has impacted the organization.

During training camp and the preseason, 13 players and coaches were sidelined because of the COVID-19 list, either with positive tests or as close-contact cases.

That includes Kelly.

In late August, left tackle Eric Fisher was placed on the COVID-19 list with a positive test while Kelly, quarterback Carson Wentz, guard Quenton Nelson and wideout Zach Pascal joined him as close contacts.

At the time, Kelly was unvaccinated. It’s uncertain if that remains the case.

An unvaccinated player who tests positive must miss a minimum of 10 days. While Kelly won’t play against the Texans, that might be the only game he misses. The Colts have their bye next week before meeting New England Dec. 18.

Danny Pinter might step in and start for Kelly.

The team also activated safety Khari Willis from the injured reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones.

