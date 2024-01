INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for “a severe respiratory illness,’’ according to the team.

Irsay, 64, “is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible.’’

The latter is a reference to Irsay’s scheduled appearance this week in Los Angeles with his Jim Irsay Band in conjunction with his traveling collection of memorabilia.

This story will be updated.

