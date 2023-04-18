INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is offering $1 million to anyone who can correctly predict the team’s 2023 regular season schedule.

The contest, titled the “Million Dollar Schedule Challenge,” opened at 10 a.m. E.T. Tuesday and runs until April 30 at 11:59 p.m. E.T.

“A new era for the Horseshoe already has begun, and I can’t tell you how excited I am to share this season with Colts fans everywhere,” Irsay said in a press release. “We want all of Colts Nation alongside us on this 2023 journey, so I’m inviting all Colts fans to start the season off in the best way by entering for a chance to win a million dollars!”

Contestants can enter their submissions at Colts.com/win.

Only one entry per contestant is allowed. No purchase is necessary to enter or claim the prize.

If multiple contestants correctly predict the Colts’ schedule, then they will be contacted, and a random drawing will determine the winner.

If there are no correct predictions, the contestant with the most accurate prediction will win four season tickets to the Colts’ 2023 season. Should multiple contestants qualify, a random draw will determine the winner.

The contest winner will be notified following the official release of the NFL schedule in May.

