Colts owner Jim Irsay addresses rumors surrounding Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new starting quarterback, and social media circles exploded this week with rumors that the retired Andrew Luck was set to meet with team owner Jim Irsay with hopes to come back.

Chris Widlic interviewed Irsay Thursday afternoon and asked him if those rumors were true.

“I’ll tell you this, Chris, and to all Colt fans,” said the Colts’ second-generation owner. “I think everyone just needs to digest this fact that he’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago. I mean, he is retired.

“Only Andrew knows of course because it’s his decision, but I can only say that he definitely is retired, and there’s really no wiggle room or rumor or anything as much as people would like to hear that. Believe me, I wish it was true and I was hiding some announcement that we could release two days from now, but that’s not the case.”

Luck stepped away from the game a week before the 2019 season kicked off.

