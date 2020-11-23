Colts overcome penalties to defeat Packers in overtime 34-31

Rodrigo Blankenship #3 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal to defeat the Green Bay Packers in overtime of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts passed another test Sunday as they beat a Green Bay Packers team that arrived in Indianapolis with a 7-2 record.

A Rodrigo Blankenship field goal in overtime gave the Colts a 34-31 win.

But before the celebrations, frustration swept Colts Nation. A ridiculous FIVE holding penalties on what should have been Indianapolis’ final drive gave Aaron Rodgers and the Packers one more opportunity to score with about a minute and a half remaining. A 47-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on 3rd and 10 led to a game-tying Packers field goal that would send the game to overtime.

However, defense would again save the day for the Colts. After the Packers won the coin toss, rookie safety Julian Blackmon forced a Valdes-Scantling fumble, recovered by Indianapolis. Green Bay’s fourth turnover of the game set Blankenship up for his fourth successful field goal attempt.

After giving up 28 points at the half, the Colts held the Packers’ offense to 3 points over the final two quarters. Green Bay’s first first down of the second half came with under 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Defensive standouts include cornerback Kenny Moore with 10 tackles and tight coverage throughout the contest and Blackmon, who had 5 tackles and a forced fumble. Justin Houston recorded the Colts’ only sack, and CB Rock Ya-Sin tallied his first interception of the season.

On offense, quarterback Philip Rivers continued his excellent play of late. The veteran completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, which came on a tipped pass. Rivers has now thrown 10 TDs and 3 INTs over his last five games. His longest pass of the evening came on a 45-yard catch-and-run score by rookie Michael Pittman Jr.

When they weren’t being called for holding penalties, Indianapolis ran the ball effectively as well. The Colts finished with 140 rushing yards. Rookie Jonathan Taylor led the team with 90 yards on 22 carries.

Indianapolis now advances to 7-3 and has won four of their last five games. A critical AFC South battle with the 7-3 Tennessee Titans awaits the Colts next week.

