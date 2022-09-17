INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are turning to another veteran to steady their kicking situation.

The team elevated Chase McLaughlin and Keke Coutee to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

McLaughlin is in his third stint with the team after replacing an injured Adam Vinatieri for the final four games of the 2019 season. He converted 5-of-6 field goal attempts, with a long of 50, along with all 11 PATs. McLaughlin was broke back for training camp the next summer but lost a competition with Rodrigo Blankenship.

The Colts made a change at the position after Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime at Houston. It resulted in the first tie – 20-20 – in the Indy era and Blankenship was waived two days later.

McLaughlin and rookie Lucas Havrisik were signed to the practice squad and McLaughlin was deemed the better option for Sunday’s game.

For his career, McLaughlin is 37-of-49 on field goals (75.5%) and 67-of-69 on PATs (97.1%). He’s just 10-of-21 on attempts between the 40- and 49-yard lines, but 8-of-9 on attempts of at least 50 yards.

