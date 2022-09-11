INDIANAPOLIS – The bottom line obscures everything else:

Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 20 in overtime.

The Colts are a team with visions of winning the AFC South for the first time since 2014. The Texans are in rebuild mode behind first-year coach Lovie Smith.

But there were enough positives in the debris to keep Matt Ryan semi-upbeat.

“I think if we can clean things up, tighten things up a little bit, we’re going to be just fine,’’ he said after Sunday’s game. “But we need to tighten them up. There has to be a sense of urgency to get that done.

“This is a good example for us of it needs to be right, it needs to be right from the start.’’

What was right from start to finish was the run-catch tandem of Jonathan Taylor and wideout Michael Pittman Jr.

Taylor, who led the NFL with a franchise-record 1,811 yards last year, offered a solid encore. He pounded away at the Texans 31 times for 161 yards and one TD. The 161 yards are the 4th-most in team history on opening day.

Taylor has had at least 100 yards in 11 of his last 15 games, and pushed his career total to 3,141. He eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark in his 33rd game. Only Hall of Famer Edgerrin James got there quicker (30 games).

Pittman? He finished with nine receptions, 121 yards and one TD on 13 targets.

“They’re awesome,’’ Ryan said. “They are incredible competitors. There’s no flinch. No matter what the situation is, those guys are going to keep competing, keep going, and that’s huge for us as a team.

“I thought those guys did a really nice job for us today.’’

Ryan’s debut was a mixture. He suffered one interception and was sacked twice – all three by former Colts first-round pick Jerry Hughes – but completed 32-of-50 passes for 352 yards and the TD to Pittman.

The last time the Colts had a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver? It was week 6 of 2010 against Washington: Peyton Manning, Joseph Addai and Pierre Garcon.

Ryan became just the eighth QB in NFL history with at least 60,000 yards.

Sticking with JT

With the game slipping away, the Colts stuck with arguably their best player.

That would be Taylor.

Indy trailed 20-3 heading into the fourth quarter, but Frank Reich made certain to mix steady doses of Taylor with Ryan. While Ryan was completing 12-of-19 passes for 146 yards as the Colts scored 17 points in the final 10 minutes, 47 seconds, Taylor was rushing nine times for 70 yards.

“We didn’t panic in the fourth quarter,’’ Reich said. “Look how many runs we called in the fourth quarter being down 17. Tell me who else has that many runs in the fourth quarter when you’re down 17 points.

“That’s because you’ve got JT.’’

This and that

The Colts defense got to Davis Mills for three sacks: two by Kwity Paye and one by E.J. Speed. . . . With Shaquille Leonard out (back), linebacker Zaire Franklin led the defense with eight tackles, including six solos. Paye, Bobby Okereke, Speed and Kenny Moore II finished with seven each.

Ryan spent a lot of the game targeting Pittman, but he also found Nyheim Hines (six targets, six catches, 50 yards), Taylor (seven, four and 14), tight end Kylen Granson (seven, three and 32), Ashton Dulin (six, three and 46) and Parris Campbell (four, three and 37). Mike Strachan finished with 36 yards on two catches and two targets.

Punter Matt Haack’s first game was solid: a 44.8 average – net and gross – on four punts. He dropped three inside the 20-yard line, including one that Grant Stuard downed at the 1.

