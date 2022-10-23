NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jonathan Taylor’s return didn’t provide the anticipated impact for the Indianapolis Colts’ offense.

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, the All-Pro running back managed 58 yards on 10 rushes and 27 yards on a career-high seven receptions in the Colts’ 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Nissan Stadium.

Taylor wasn’t on a pitch count, but rather was used in a rotation with Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson. The idea was to keep Taylor – all of the back for that matter – fresh with Matt Ryan running an up-tempo offense.

“I just thought that made a little bit of sense to give him a series break here or there,’’ Frank Reich said.

Big game for Stewart

Grover Stewart continued to build on a Pro Bowl-type season.

The veteran defensive tackle piled up 12 tackles, including six solos. Not only were the 12 tackles a career high for Stewart, they were the most by a tackle in the NFL this season and the most by a Colts’ d-tackle since at least 1994.

Bad game for Haack

Matt Haack picked a bad day to have a bad day.

With field position a premium, Haack averaged 35.2 yards on five punts with a net average of 31.2.

Haack’s five punts: 32, 29, 27, 60 and 28 yards. The 60-yarder resulted in a touchback.

“Maybe just rushing things, not quite setting the drop,’’ Haack said. “Warm-ups, felt great.

“Things just didn’t go my way today.’’

Okereke playing hurt

Linebacker Bobby Okereke finished with 10 tackles, and basically did it one-handed. He played with a heavy wrap on his left hand to protect a dislocated finger.

Okereke dislocated his left pinkie finger last Sunday against Jacksonville. It was a compound fracture with the bone piercing the skin. The team’s medical staff addressed the injury at halftime, including stitching it up.

“It hurts, but everybody’s got something,’’ Okereke said.

Facemask flag, or not

A pair of facemask penalties didn’t go the Colts’ way.

In the second quarter, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons pulled Hines down by his facemask for a 2-yard loss. There was no penalty.

“That was egregious,’’ Hines said. “I won’t speak on that. That’s for my coaches to speak on. I mean my body went one way and my head went the other.

“My coach was mad and I was visibly frustrated. Yeah, that was egregious.’’

Later in the second quarter, Okereke was penalized for grabbing Derrick Henry’s facemask on the end of a 4-yard run.

“It was jersey,’’ Okereke argued, adding it wasn’t a horse-collar type grab of the jersey. It wasn’t a facemask.’’

