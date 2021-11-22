Colts’ notebook: Quenton Nelson dealing with ankle injury

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the concerns coming out of the Indianapolis Colts’ blowout win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday was the health of Quenton Nelson.

The team’s three-time, first-team All-Pro left guard aggravated an injury to his right ankle in the third quarter and did not return. He missed three games earlier this season after suffering a high sprain to the same ankle in week 4 against Miami.

“We’ll have to take it day-by-day to see how bad (it is),’’ coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Reich added the injury is likely to linger for the rest of the season.

“At some level, yeah,’’ he said. “I mean, I probably see him fighting it. He’s a competitor. He’s tough. He’s going to do what he can.

“We need to give him as much rest as we can and see if we can’t get out ahead of it a little bit, but there’s no telling. I know he’ll do everything he can as far as treatment, rest, to be out there as much as he can.’’

If Nelson is limited or sidelined for any amount of time, the Colts have a pair of experienced, reliable guards in Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed.

About that roughing penalty

Quarterback Carson Wentz might have avoided a serious injury in the second quarter when he was hit late and low by Mario Addison. The Buffalo linebacker came from Wentz’s blindside and drove into his left knee. It was decidedly after Wentz had delivered a pass.

Wentz got up, but initially had a slight limp. Addison was penalized 15 yards for roughing the quarterback.

Reich was asked Monday if he was surprised Addison wasn’t ejected for the hit to Wentz’s knee.

“I was surprised when I saw the replay, when I saw it on tape today, not just how low it was but how late it was,’’ he said. “I’m not going to comment on whether I think he should have been ejected or not. It’s sometimes hard as a player (to stop), I get that. We’ve all seen it.

“I don’t want to impute motives, but I’m glad he’s all right. It was definitely a penalty for sure. It was low and it was late. There’s no place in the game for stuff like that . . . I sure hope it wasn’t malicious.’’

Souvenir for Franklin

Yes, Zaire Franklin kept the football after coming up with his first career interception. It came in the fourth quarter against Bills backup Mitch Trubisky.

“Of course,’’ he said Monday. “Every time you get a turnover you’ve got to keep it. I kept the ball, I kept the gloves, I got my jersey.

“First career interception in the NFL. I’m going to keep that forever.’’

