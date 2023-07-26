WESTFIELD – For starters, it was Gardner Minshew II.

When might it be Anthony Richardson?

First-year coach Shane Steichen wasn’t in a sharing mood Wednesday afternoon as the Indianapolis Colts opened training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. If the team has targeted Richardson to be its starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, no one’s prepared to announce it.

“I don’t have a timetable on that, to be honest,’’ Steichen said. “I just want to see consistency and growth from that position. When you compete, it makes you better.

“So, when that time comes, I’ll know. We’ll talk through it as a staff and we will go from there.’’

On day 1, Minshew, who’s started 24 games in four seasons with Jacksonville and Philadelphia, handled all 15 first-team reps in three 11-on-11 sessions.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the April draft, took nine snaps with the No. 2 offense.

Look for that to change from day-to-day.

“You’ll see the rotation as we go,’’ Steichen said. “We’ll flip those guys with the ones and twos all throughout camp.’’

Even though Richardson is considered the Colts’ quarterback of the future, Minshew isn’t conceding anything. He signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March, which was before the team knew who it would select in the draft.

“I’m taking the first-team reps now. We’re going to split it up,’’ he said. “I think when I’m out there, I try and lead the offense the best I can. Whether that’s one game, whether that’s in the fourth quarter of preseason two, I don’t care.

“Whether it’s out there at practice, I’m just going to try and lead the group I’m with the best I can.’’

Richardson’s presence is undeniable, and it’s more than his 6-4, 244-pound frame.

He possesses a strong arm and quick release, and on a few occasions Wednesday showcased the threat he brings with his feet. One time, Richardson back-pedaled away from pressure, rolled out of the pocket and delivered a touchdown to Vyncint Smith. Later, he faked a handoff, kept the football and weaved through the defense for a TD in red-zone work.

Minshew was 4-for-4 with the first unit while Richardson finished 2-for-2.

Richardson described his first camp experience as “fun, electric. First practice with the fans, so that’s always good. We get to showcase what we got as a team.

“I was definitely excited.’’

And the pace of Steichen’s practice? Richardson was impressed.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this is definitely a fast pace,’’’ he said. “Cramming all that within an hour, it definitely gets things rolling.

“You’ve got to be on point, so details definitely matter.’’

The key to Richardson making the necessary progress in camp?

“Just working on my confidence in the playbook,’’ he said. “I guess that’s the main thing. My teammates, I feel like the more they trust me, the more they respect me coming out here and just being a part of the team and helping them be better players.

“I feel like that’s going to help me in letting me know that I’m doing something better.’’

Easy does it

The first practice of camp was an hour and focused on red-zone drills as Steichen eased players back on the field.

“You’ve got a ramp-up period to start,’’ he said. “I think when you look at the history of training camps over the years, a lot of injuries happen that first week. So, just being smart with those guys with the reps.’’

O-line update

As expected the starting offensive line consisted of left tackle Bernard Raimann, left guard Quentin Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, right guard Will Fries and right tackle Braden Smith. A pair of rookies worked as the backup tackles – seventh-round pick Jake Witt behind Raimann and fourth-rounder Blake Freeman behind Smith.

Injury update

Rookie cornerback JuJu Brents and veteran safety Julian Blackmon were held out of practice because of minor hamstring injuries.

Steichen said Brents, who missed the offseason work while recovering from wrist surgery, “should be out there soon, very soon.’’

He offered no timeline for Blackmon’s return.

Steichen was similarly vague regarding Jonathan Taylor’s status. The team’s feature running back was placed on PUP Tuesday. He’s still in rehab mode following surgery in January on his right ankle.

“We’ll see how long it takes,’’ Steichen said. “But once he’s 100% healthy, he will be out there.’’

