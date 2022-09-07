INDIANAPOLIS – How much of Shaq is enough?

Stay tuned.

Shaquille Leonard has progressed to the point he’ll be a full participant in practice this week as the Indianapolis Colts amp up preparations for Sunday’s season opener at Houston.

But the All-Pro linebacker isn’t in peak shape as he returns from June back surgery.

“He’s far from 100%,’’ coach Frank Reich said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “But that’s okay. He can play at 80%.’’

That’s the level of effectiveness Reich believes a player needs before stepping on the field.

“I don’t know if my 80% equals what his 80% is,’’ he said.

Reich adapted the 80% standard from long discussions with Marv Levy, the Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame coach.

“He said if you get to 80%, you’re good,’’ Reich said. “You can play. You can figure it out.

“You can figure out how to play winning football.’’

However, that’s only part of the equation.

Leonard hit the practice field last week for the first time since the days leading up the Jan. 9 season-ending loss at Jacksonville.

That gives Reich pause.

“I typically would think I would need more than three practices,’’ he said. “But I don’t know. Could he practice three practices and play 15 plays in the game? Maybe. But I think we’re just going to take it day-by-day.

“He just needs more action, engaged, exactly what it’s going to feel like (in a game). He’s been cleared, so he can do everything he needs to do.’’

Even though Leonard has been working with trainers and the rehab staff, he still must get in game shape.

“As we all know, there’s football condition,’’ Reich said. “That’s what we have to get out on the field.’’

Energy won’t be an issue. Linebacker Zaire Franklin has noticed that aspect of Leonard’s game.

“First off, I’m happy he’s able to burn off some of that energy at practice,’’ he said. “I’m happy he’s out moving around, running around.

“Obviously having him back out there is that energy that he brings that everybody feels whenever he walks into the room or steps on the field.’’

Captains announced

The Colts announced their seven captains, which were determined by a vote of players.

Offense: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson.

Defense: Leonard, DeForest Buckner, Kenny Moore II.

Special teams: Franklin.

“It’s a big deal,’’ Franklin said. “It’s something you’ve got to take personally and take a lot of pride in.

“These guys put that faith in you that when you’ve got that ‘C’ on our chest, that means a lot.’’

