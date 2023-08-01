WESTFIELD, IND. – Two revelations regarding Anthony Richardson surfaced Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback of the future is bigger than advertised

He’s breathing better than before.

Last things first.

Richardson returned to practice Tuesday morning after missing the previous day. He underwent a procedure Sunday on his nasal septum to make it easier for him to breathe. That kept him out of Monday’s work.

Richardson addressed the media with a bandage covering the bridge of his nose.

So, how is that nose?

“It’s all right,’’ Richardson said. “I can breathe now, so we’re good.’’

He added the nasal septum issue involved slight pressure in the middle of his forehead and was discovered by the team’s medical staff at some point.

“My breathing was still fine, but just correcting some stuff just to get better,’’ Richardson said. “I don’t know why I waited so long, but I told them about it and they were like, ‘It’s best . . . to get it fixed now instead of it getting worse throughout the season.’’’

As for the size issue, Richardson played at roughly 240 pounds at Florida and is listed at 244 pounds on the Colts’ official roster. An edit might be needed.

“I’m bouncing around from 248 and 252,’’ he said, adding he never planned on adding weight. “My body is just picking up muscle mass, but I guess I’m constantly growing and muscle is growing on top of my body. It’s just a matter of making sure I’m eating right and not getting chubby.’’

Uneven practice

Richardson took all 18 first-team reps Tuesday, and added six more in a “live’’ session with younger players at the end of practice. At best, it was an uneven performance.

Richardson finished 5-of-13.

“I think he missed a few, but he made some really good throws,’’ Shane Steichen said. “Just be consistent. We’ve got to look at the tape and clean up some things, but I thought he had a solid day.’’

Richardson described his first day working with the first unit in pads as “definitely different.’’

“Different from every level,’’ he said. “You’re playing against the best of the best. Regardless of what group you’re with, everybody is out there working. It’s just a matter of getting the momentum down pat and staying locked in mentally. You can have ups and downs, but it’s just a matter of keeping your head cool, calm and collected and just making plays.’’

Richardson was high and hard with a few of his passes but also had a highlight moment when he hooked up with a heavily-covered Michael Pittman Jr. on a deep route down along the left sideline.

Steichen had the Colts working on “tight” red-zone drills early in practice – inside the 10 – and Richardson sailed one pass out of the back of the end zone, then handed off twice.

Minshew followed with the No. 2 unit and drilled three straight completions, all touchdowns to Josh Downs, Kylen Grandson and Mike Strachan.

“He was very efficient throwing the football,’’ Steichen said. “Made the right reads, got the ball out of his hands quick and was really efficient.’’

That efficiency didn’t last. On the next 11-on-11 session, linebacker Segun Olubi stepped in front of a Minshew pass, made a point-blank interception and returned it for a short TD.

“(Olubi) made a great play,’’ Steichen said.

“There’s always good, there’s always bad, and things you want to do better,’’ Minshew said. “I feel like the energy and competition has been great at practice.’’

More of Minshew?

With Jonathan Taylor still on PUP and Zack Moss expected to miss up to six weeks with a broken forearm, only one player has more than 100 career rushing attempts.

That would be Minshew, who has 112 attempts for 521 yards and two TDs in four seasons. Deon Jackson follows with 81 career carries.

“Didn’t realize that,’’ Minshew said. “That’s pretty cool.’’

Perhaps, a reporter mentioned, the Colts should install the veer offense this season.

Minshew played along.

“I don’t think it’s a terrible idea,’’ he said. “You just put the ball in your best athlete’s hands and see what happens. I don’t know . . . no.’’

Roster moves

The Colts signed rookie running back Toriano Clinton and offensive tackle Dan Skipper and waived offensive tackle Jordan Murray, tight end Kaden Smith and defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

The 5’8″, 191-pound Clinton participated in the Colts’ local Pro Day and was invited to the veteran minicamp.

“I know he was a heckuva rusher at the University of Indianapolis and I’m excited to have him,’’ Steichen said.

Clinton appeared in 43 games at Indianapolis and is the school’s career leader in rushing yards (4,538), total touchdowns (55), rushing touchdowns (48), rushing average (7.7), 100-yard games (19), 200-yard games (seven) and kickoff return average (30.9).

His addition was necessitated by the continued absence of Taylor and the injury to Moss.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.