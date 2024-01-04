INDIANAPOLIS – Shane Steichen is about to wade into unchartered waters.

So are more than a few of his players.

The Indianapolis Colts’ first-year head coach has been part of three playoff teams during his 12 seasons as an assistant coach/coordinator with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, including a trip to Super Bowl LVII last February with Philly.

Saturday night’s showdown with the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium is, well, different.

“It’s win or go home,’’ Steichen said Thursday.

Has he ever been involved in a winner-take-all game?

“I haven’t,’’ he said. “This is the first one.’’

Buckle up.

The Colts and Texans were considered reloading franchises during the offseason. Each brought in first-year head coaches – Steichen and Houston’s DeMeco Ryans – and selected quarterbacks with lottery picks in the April draft. C.J. Stroud went to Houston with the No. 2 overall pick and Anthony Richardson to Indy two slots later.

Oddsmakers placed the over/under for wins for both at 6½.

“Disrespectful,’’ Michael Pittman Jr. said. “But we have proven them wrong.’’

Stroud and Richardson squared off in week 2 in Houston with the Colts following backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II to a 31-20 victory after a concussion forced Richardson from the game in the second quarter.

So much has happened since early September, including the Colts losing Richardson to shoulder surgery after five games and Stroud missing two games with a concussion. There have been suspensions, injuries, more suspensions, the works.

But here they are.

Lucas Oil Stadium represents Thunderdome Saturday night: Two teams enter, one team leaves.

We know what’s at stake, one player after another after another offered this week.

The stakes: with a win, one of these feel-good 9-7 teams is guaranteed an AFC wild-card berth. A victory, coupled with a Jacksonville loss Sunday in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans, brings the AFC South championship and a first-round playoff game.

Steichen has been able to keep a team that’s a good mix of youth and veterans focused on a weekly basis. Heed the details, he’s preached.

That was his message at the end of Thursday’s practice.

“I just told the guys . . . every decision we make this week and especially the next couple days is all about the team,’’ Steichen said. “It’s making sure your body is ready to go, getting more rest, getting your treatment, get in the weight room. Whatever you need to do to get ready for this game was the message.’’

Motivation shouldn’t be an issue.

“We know what’s at stake,’’ Steichen repeated. “Shoot, just with anything, when you’ve got something great to get, it’s human nature you’re going to give a little bit more. Our guys have been giving their all all year, but, shoot, when the stakes are higher, obviously it’s ramped up a little higher.’’

This win-and-in scenario in the final weekend of the regular season marks the fifth time since 2010 for the Colts.

They were embarrassed in week 18 of 2021 at Jacksonville (26-11), but were up to the challenge in 2020 (a win against Jacksonville), ’18 (a win at Tennessee) and ’10 (a win over the Titans).

The Colts’ storybook journey to the 1995 AFC Championship game also required a win on the final weekend of the regular season (10-7 over New England) to just qualify for the postseason.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has experienced the highs of earning two playoff appearances, and the pain of falling flat in Jacksonville in ’21. He’s made it a point to offer counsel to teammates who haven’t been in this situation. More than 20 players are in their second season and eight are rookies.

“Just telling them it’s going to take all of us,’’ said Moore, who’s expected to return after missing last week’s win over the Raiders with a back injury. “It’s gotta be a all-hands-on-deck situation. We’re a different team once we bring the energy, so we’ve gotta be the team with the most energy. When we do, that we’ll get good results.’’

Injury update

No Colts have been ruled out of the game but several are listed as questionable.

That group includes center Ryan Kelly (knee), right tackle Braden Smith (knee), running back Zack Moss (forearm), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and Moore (back).

Kelly was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice after not practicing the two previous days.

The Texans ruled out Jonathan Greenard (ankle) for a second straight game. The veteran defensive end leads the team with 12.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss.

