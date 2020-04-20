Colts must maximize NFL Draft without first-round pick for second straight year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The uniqueness of this week’s NFL Draft – a virtual event, as you know – is accompanied by another Indianapolis Colts-related rarity.

For the first time in franchise history, they’ll be without a first-round pick in back-to-back years. That spans the team’s 37-year history in Indy as well as the 31 years in Baltimore leading up to the 1984 relocation.

For those keeping track at home, this year marks just the seventh time the Colts will be interested observers as round 1 of Thursday’s draft unfolds. Unless, of course, Chris Ballard gets an uncontrollable itch and trades back into round 1.

That’s entirely possible if a player Ballard and his personnel staff covet falls into the bottom of the first round, and they’re concerned he won’t be available when they’re on the clock with the second pick of round 2 (34th overall). Moving up, though, will require packaging another pick with the first second rounder, perhaps a third-rounder this year or a second- or third-rounder next year.

And we all know how much Ballard “loves them picks.’’ That this year’s draft will be conducted on a virtual platform because of the coronavirus pandemic – Ballard will be in his basement in Westfield and linked remotely to Frank Reich, right-hand man Ed Dobbs and the rest of his staff – won’t alter how they do business.

“Like I told our guys, we are not going to change the way we do business,’’ Ballard said. “We’re not going to change our process, how we scout and how we make decisions.

“We are going to draft, and we are going to let it rip. To be honest with you, I would like more picks. I feel confident. I’d like more picks. We’ll see if that happens or not.’’

In his three years as general manager, Ballard has managed to build his stash during the draft by trading back or trading veterans (Hassan Ridgeway, Henry Anderson). The Colts have had 29 selections over that span, tied for fourth-most behind Cincinnati (32), Seattle (31) and Minnesota (31).

It was un-Ballard-like to part ways with the 13th overall pick in Thursday’s draft – that left him with just seven selections, including the 34th and 44th overall picks in round 2 – but the opportunity to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was too good to pass up.

Buckner is 26, was a 2018 Pro Bowler and is considered one of the NFL’s premier players at his position.

“I thought it was very easy,’’ Ballard said. “Here is a 26-year-old . . . he’s got everything we stand for. I mean all you have to do is put on the Super Bowl game. The great players produce in big games. That guy played his ass off, and he was disruptive the entire game.

“I know the 13th pick is a high price, but we haven’t made a lot of big moves like this and a chance to acquire a player of this caliber with his character. I thought it was a no-brainer. Matter of fact, I held my freaking breath, praying that it was going to get done.

“Premium players cost a premium price. I mean, that is the cost of having a great player.’’

Ballard determined he would rather have a proven player – Buckner has 263 tackles and 28.5 sacks while starting 63 of a possible 64 regular-season games since 2016 – than go with whichever player, teeming with potential but a risk nonetheless, would be available with the 13th overall selection.

Over the last decade, the Colts have had their fair share of first-round hits: Anthony Castonzo (2011), Andrew Luck (2012), Ryan Kelly (2016), Malik Hooker (2017) and Quenton Nelson (2018). But three didn’t pan out in a Colts uniform: Jerry Hughes (2010), Bjoern Werner (2013) and Phillip Dorsett (2015).

Again, going with an established, still-young veteran over potential wasn’t a difficult decision.

“I was 100% behind it,’’ Reich said.

He recalled a clinic held by Tony Dungy in 2009. Dungy was a year removed from being head coach and Reich was in his fourth year with the team, his first as quarterbacks coach.

The theme of Dungy’s talk: the importance of the 3-technique to the Colts defense. That position has been woefully inadequate since, perhaps, Booger McFarland in 2006.

“This was a big need for us, and you have an elite player with elite character who fits our team,’’ Reich said. “It was a no-brainer as far as I was concerned. The 13th pick is a great pick for sure, but there is no guarantees what we were going to get there, and the amount that it would take to move up from there to think about all those other options and all those other scenarios.

“We talked about all of those. This was the right move the whole way. I was all-in on this decision from the very start.’’

Here’s a recap of the years the Colts haven’t had a first-round pick:

2020:

Traded 13th overall pick to San Francisco for Buckner.

First selection after trade: No. 34.

2019:

Traded 26th overall pick to Washington for 2019 second-rounder (No. 46) and 2020 second-rounder (No. 34); then traded 2019 second-rounder (No. 46) to Cleveland for second-rounder (No. 49, DE Ben Banogu) and fifth-rounder (No. 144, CB Marvell Tell III).

First selection after trade: No. 34, CB Rock Ya-Sin.

2014:

Traded 26th overall pick to Cleveland for Trent Richardson.

First selection after trade: No. 59, G Jack Mewhort.

2008:

Traded 29th overall pick and 2007 fourth-rounder to San Francisco for ’07 second-rounder (No. 42, OT Tony Ugoh).

First pick after trade: No. 59, G Mike Pollak.

2004:

Traded 29th overall pick and ’04 third-rounder to Atlanta for second-, third-, fourth-round picks; traded second-rounder from Atlanta (No. 38) to Pittsburgh for second-rounder (No. 44, S Bob Sanders) and fourth-rounder (No. 107, LB Kendyll Pope).

First pick after trade: No. 44, S Bob Sanders.

1991:

Traded 14th overall pick in ’91 draft and ’90 fifth-rounder to Atlanta for 1990 first-rounder (No. 1, QB Jeff George).

First pick after trade: No. 40, DL Shane Curry.

1988:

Traded first-round pick (No. 20) and second-rounder (No. 47) as part of Eric Dickerson trade.

First pick after trade: No. 76, QB Chris Chandler.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.