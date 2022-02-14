INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL waits for no one.

No sooner did the Los Angeles Rams hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their own backyard – that’s two straight championships by a team playing in its own stadium, by the way, after that never happening in the previous 54 Super Bowls – than everyone began focusing on 2022.

Oddsmakers already have issued the early pecking order for Super Bowl LVII, which is Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. According to DraftKing Sportsbook, Kansas City (+700) and Buffalo (+800) are the frontrunners, ahead of Green Bay (+1000), Tampa Bay (+1000) and the Rams (+1100). The Cincinnati Bengals are 8th at +1400 and the Indianapolis Colts 14th at +2800.

Invest your money accordingly.

Then we have the so-very-early offseason rankings via ESPN. We’re guessing the blue and yellow confetti still hasn’t been swept up at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The top of the rankings mirror the oddsmakers: the Chiefs and Bills are 1-2. Rounding out the top-10 are the Rams, Packers, Bengals, San Francisco, Dallas, Tennessee, New England and Arizona.

The Colts? They’re 13th, which is ahead of four teams that reached the postseason: Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The overriding point is the sudden end of one season – the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals Sunday night – signals the start of the next season. There is no down time.

In rapid-fire order, we have the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy (March 1-7), veteran free agency (the new league year begins March 16, which is preceded by a window for teams to negotiate with free agents-to-be beginning March 14) and the NFL Draft (April 28-30).

Between now and May, general manger Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich – with serious input from impatient owner Jim Irsay – must make moves necessary to erase the stain of their team’s historic collapse over the final two weeks of last season and return it to viable playoff contender.

The last two Super Bowl champions took bold steps to enhance their drive for a Lombardi, beginning with reloading at quarterback. Tampa Bay lured free-agent Tom Brady in the 2020 offseason, then used free agency to fortify his supporting cast. Ditto the Rams, who authored a massive trade with Detroit last January that delivered Matthew Stafford and, again, were aggressive at signing veteran free agents to strengthen the roster.

“I’m just really pleased to be associated with a group that is not afraid to shoot their shot, take chances on things that we feel like is in the best interest of the football team,’’ Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. “There’s a lot of rolled eyes at us, but we believe in those things.’’

Irsay’s frustration and irritation (anger?) probably reached an all-time high following the humiliating 26-11 loss at Jacksonville that completed his team’s colossal breakdown.

In a video posted on social media, Irsay apologized to the team’s fan base.

“I have allowed doubt, fear and a lack of faith to slip into our DNA and it will not stand,’’ he said. “Every walking step in this offseason is committed to getting the horseshoe back to where it should be.

“We understand what happened and I understand what happened. It’s unacceptable. I promise you one thing: anyone walking into the 56th Street complex this year will be walking in with all . . . chips . . . in. Period. If you don’t want to put all your chips in on the table for winning and excellence, then don’t walk in the building.’’

We’ll see what “all chips in’’ means in the coming weeks and months.

The Colts have ample space under the salary cap, and an owner willing to spend for talent. Overthecap.com projects them with roughly $37.7 million in cap space, 7th-most in the league. Some of that undoubtedly is earmarked for a massive Quenton Nelson extension.

One thing the Colts will be lacking is a first-round pick, which was part of the package in the Carson Wentz trade. They possess six picks overall at this point – including No. 47 overall – and are expected to receive two compensatory picks.

As the Colts move forward, they do so with many of the same issues they faced heading into the 2021 offseason. And that’s never a good sign in terms of organizational growth.

A quick look at a few of those areas of concern, then and now:

QUARTERBACK

THEN: Philip Rivers retired after one season and after leading his new team to an 11-5 record, a wild-card berth and a near first-round road upset of the Buffalo Bills. The Colts at least considered trading for Stafford, but felt the compensation was too steep. They opted to acquire Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia. The cost: a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 first rounder. The result: a 9-8 record, no playoff spot and serious questions whether Wentz has what it takes to lead a franchise.

NOW: It’s entirely possible, perhaps even likely, the Colts re-load again at the most influential position. If they decide Wentz was a one-and-done investment – that decision hasn’t been made – Reich will have a fifth different starting quarterback in his five seasons. Again, that’s no way for an organization to grow.

“You’ve got to get stability at the quarterback position. You have to,’’ Ballard said.

LEFT TACKLE

THEN: Anthony Castonzo retired after 10 seasons and 144 starts. His successor was Eric Fisher, who was coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Kansas City Chiefs but also dealing with a torn Achilles suffered in the AFC Championship game. The cost: a one-year, $9.4 million contract.

NOW: Fisher is headed to free agency once again, and it’s difficult to argue he merits a second deal in Indy, even if that’s his preference. He started 15 games and was solid in run blocking but suffered too many breakdowns in pass protection. Management must determine whether Fisher will be markedly improved being further removed from the Achilles injury and with a full offseason with the team.

“Fisher’s got a lot of good football in him,’’ Ballard said.

EDGE RUSHER

THEN: Management opted not to re-sign Justin Houston and Denico Autry and rely on growth from a young group that included first-round draft pick Kwity Paye, second-rounder Dayo Odeyingbo, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis and Al-Quadin Muhammad. The result was an inconsistent pass rush. The defense generated 33 sacks, tied for 7th fewest in the league and down from 40 the previous season.

Tackle DeForest Bucker led the way for a second straight year with 7 sacks, followed by Muhammad (6), Turay (5.5) and Paye (4).

NOW: Unless and until a veteran presence is added, new coordinator Gus Bradley will be banking on his young group to provide the pressure. Paye showed steady progress but must make major strides in year 2. Odeyingbo remains an intriguing unknown after spending the first seven weeks of his rookie season completing his rehab from a torn Achilles. Turay and Lewis are free agents, and Lewis suffered a season-ending torn patella tendon in week 12 against Tampa Bay.

Once again, outside help is needed.

WIDE RECEIVER

THEN: In need of a veteran, the team re-upped T.Y. Hilton with a one-year, $8 million deal. The reinvestment was doomed early when Hilton underwent surgery in late August to address a disc issue in his neck. He finished with 23 catches, 331 yards and three TDs in 10 games. Michael Pittman Jr. emerged in year 2 and posted his first 1,000-yard season, but for the first time since 1988 no other pass catcher had more than 385 yards.

NOW: Hilton probably will retire, while Zach Pascal will be a free agent in mid-March and Parris Campbell is coming off yet another injury-marred season. There are some interesting pieces to the receiver corps – Dez Patmon, Ashton Dulin – but Pittman needs top-tier help.

CORNERBACK

THEN: The Colts decided to run it back and re-signed veterans Xavier Rhodes (one-year, $4.77 million) and T.J. Carrie (one-year, $1 million). Rhodes had one interception and seven passes defensed in 13 games – he dealt with a calf injury early in the season and a hamstring issue late – while Carrie was limited to 11 games by a knee injury.

NOW: Again, free agency looms for Rhodes and Carrie, and it’s hard to imagine either figuring into the 2022 mix. Kenny Moore II is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance, Rock Ya-Sin had his best season in ’21 and Isaiah Rodgers represents a solid No. 3. But the group needs another veteran presence.

Maybe the Colts target Casey Hayward, who’s been one of Bradley’s corners with Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.