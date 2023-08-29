INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts made final roster cuts on Tuesday to reach the NFL’s 53-player roster limit.

The team’s biggest move is keeping Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after the team could not find a trade partner for the all-pro running back.

The team placed linebacker JoJo Domann, rookie defensive end Titus Leo, guard Danny Pinter and Ricky-Seals-Jones on the injured reserve list.

The Colts waived linebackers Liam Anderson and Donavan Mutin, safeties Henry Black and Marcel Dabo, running backs Jake Funk and Jason Huntley, defensive lineman Khalid Kareem and Caleb Sampson, wide receivers D.J. Montgomery, Amari Rodgers and Mike Strachan, cornerbacks Darius Rush, Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Kevin Toliver II and offensive tackle Dakoda Shepley.

Rush was a fifth round draft pick (138th overall) this year and had an interception return for TD against the Bills in the preseason. The team may attempt to keep him on the practice squad.

The Colts released tight end Pharoah Brown, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receivers Breshad Perriman, Vyncint Smith, James Washington and Juwann Winfree and offensive tackle Dan Skipper.

The team will now begin searching the waiver wire for any players cut by other teams that it wants to put a claim on and assembling its 16-man practice squad.