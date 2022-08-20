INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts wrapped up three days of work against the Detroit Lions with a 27-26 loss in their second game of the preseason.

They held two joint practices at Grand Park on Wednesday and Thursday. Starters got plenty of reps in the workouts, so both sides held most of their ones out of Saturday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nick Foles got the start at quarterback in place of Matt Ryan and led the Colts on a field goal drive in his only series of work. He connected with Dezmon Patmon for two 20-plus yard gains to help set-up the score.

Sam Ehlinger took over for Foles and converted a turnover into a field goal. Cornerback Tony Brown intercepted former Purdue quarterback David Blough for the team’s sixth takeaway of the preseason.

Ehlinger put up more points late in the first half, throwing a 15-yard touchdown to Mike Strachan, who the Colts just activated off the physically unable to perform list earlier in the week.

Blough answered with a five-yard scoring strike to Tom Kennedy to tie the game at 13 as time expired in the first half.

The Lions took a 20-13 lead early in the second before Ehlinger threw his fourth touchdown of the preseason, hitting Patmon on a deep ball for 50-yard touchdown.

Godwin Igwebuike put Detroit up 27-20 with a two-yard touchdown run with four minutes left.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan responded with an 11 play, 72-yard drive capped off with a 26-yard TD pass to Samson Nacua.

The Colts went for the win with a two-point conversion, but Coan’s pass was incomplete in the end zone.

Frank Reich’s team fell to 0-2 in the preseason, but Patmon impressed with five catches for 103 yards, while second-year defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo flashed potential with two sacks.

The Colts will wrap up the preseason next Saturday when they host Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.