INDIANAPOLIS – After the season ended in dramatic, heartbreaking fashion Saturday night, the Indianapolis Colts can only look ahead to next year.

First-year head coach Shane Steichen led the Colts to a 9-8 record as the team fell one win—and one fourth-down conversion—short of a playoff berth.

To rub salt in the wound, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their final game of the season, giving the Houston Texans the AFC South crown. That could’ve been the Colts, had they managed some late-game heroics at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team will have to put the disappointing loss in the rearview mirror, with players cleaning out their lockers and participating in exit interviews Monday as the offseason officially begins.

Draft position

The first 18 slots in the 2024 NFL Draft are already set, and the Colts are currently locked into the 15th overall pick.

The Chicago Bears have the first overall selection, thanks to a trade they made with the Carolina Panthers, who moved up to draft Bryce Young as the first overall pick of the 2023 draft.

You can bet Chris Ballard and his staff are hard at work evaluating players.

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 through April 27 in Detroit. Here’s the order for the first 18 picks:

Chicago Bears (pick acquired from Carolina) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals

Opponents for 2024

Looking ahead at the 2024 schedule, the Colts will have eight home games at Lucas Oil Stadium and nine road games.

As always, the schedule will feature home-and-home series against divisional opponents Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee. The Colts will play interconference games against the AFC East and NFC North.

Their non-divisional home opponents include the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their non-divisional road opponents include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets.

The NFL will announce the dates and times for the 2024 schedule during the spring.