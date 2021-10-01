Colts Kids Club gives fans perks, special access to team

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts Kids Club gives members a unique way to get involved with the organization and special access to the team.

There’s a one-time fee that gets fans a membership from age four to 14. They get a welcome kit and many perks that grow the little fans’ love and support for the team.

“It’s really fun because you get to do so much fun stuff,” said Colts Kids Club member Hadley Mcarthur.

Hadley has been in the Kids Club for the past four years.

“I’ve done really fun things. I’ve been on the field. I’ve been drawing,” she said.

It’s taught her a lot, she says.

“I need help sometimes because I’m not a huge football fan. But I’m a Colts fan. I don’t know what’s going on,” said Hadley.

Cooper Burns has also been a member for a few years.

“I like how it gives you a whole bunch of things to do with the Colts Kids Club,” said Burns.

He’s been to games and gotten to go on the field.

“I’m a very big Colts fan.”

He says he really likes the quarterly newsletter they get.

“They have activities in them. They have stuff about the Colts, and they also have recipes in it,” Cooper said.

Kids Club members also get a flag, a lunch box, badge water bottle and even a book in their welcome kit.

“Blue’s Road Trip across Indiana. It’s a wonderful book that a lot of kids love to read,” said Indianapolis Colts senior marketing manager Erika Austin.

Austin says so far, they hosted members at special Kids Club tailgate during training camp.

When it comes to events for the rest of the season…

“We’re working on a few special events that we’re hoping to invite our kids club members to at the stadium after the games. Stay Tuned for that!” said Austin.

There’s still time to join for this season. They are offering a special CBS4 discount. Click here to join and use the discount code ColtsKidsClub59 for $5 off.