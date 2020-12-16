Colts’ Kenny Moore earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor for amazing interception, forced fumble

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II #23 celebrates an interception in the end zone against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 14.

And he should have, right? You saw the interception!

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Moore had five solo tackles, a forced fumble, a pass defensed and, yes, the interception.

Moore’s dramatic, one-handed snag in the end zone stifled a Raiders scoring drive in the second quarter. He added the forced fumble in the fourth quarter; both turnovers led to scores by the Colts, who beat the Raiders 44-27 in a key victory.

Moore, the Colts’ versatile defensive standout, has played in all 13 games (11 starts) this season and has totaled 58 tackles (52 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.

He’s an invaluable part of a Colts defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per game (327.1 avg.) and fifth in rushing yards per game (99.2 avg.). Indianapolis ranks third in the league in takeaways (22) and is tied for third in interceptions (15).

This is the first time in his career that Moore had been named Player of the Week. He’s the fourth Colts player honored this season, joining cornerback Xavier Rhodes (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3), linebacker E.J. Speed (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10) and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11).