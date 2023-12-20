INDIANAPOLIS – There appears to be movement in the right direction in Jonathan Taylor’s return from thumb surgery.

The Indianapolis Colts’ top running back was listed as a full participant on the team’s Wednesday practice report.

However, that designation comes with a caveat.

The Colts held a walkthrough Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Atlanta, so everything was an estimation of players’ participation had there been a normal practice.

Got it?

Wednesday, Shane Steichen was asked about Taylor’s availability for the Falcons game.

“He’s progressing well,’’ he said. “I’ll refer to the injury report on that, though.’’

One of the main factors when Taylor returns will be his ability to secure the football. He underwent surgery on his right thumb Nov. 29.

“We’ll evaluate it obviously throughout the week and see where it goes,’’ Steichen said.

Taylor suffered the injury Nov. 26 against Tampa Bay while rushing 15 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts’ 27-20 victory. After undergoing surgery, he missed the next three games.

His possible return would come at an opportune time.

The Colts take an 8-6 record and serious playoff hopes to Atlanta. They’re tied with Jacksonville and Houston for the lead in the AFC South and currently hold one of the three AFC wild-card spots.

And even though the team rushed for 170 yards in last Saturday’s 30-13 win over Pittsburgh, leading rusher Zack Moss suffered an injury to his right arm. That forced Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to assume heavy workloads.

Getting Taylor back for the Colts’ three-game playoff push obviously would be a major boost. In seven games, he’s rushed for 414 yards and four TDs and caught 16 passes for 137 yards and one TD.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.