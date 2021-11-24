Colts’ Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring 5 touchdowns against Buffalo

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

INDIANAPOLIS – Was there any doubt?

The NFL selected Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his prolific, five-touchdown game against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor was the driving force behind the Colts’ 41-15 win. He carried the ball 32 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns. He added another touchdown on a reception and finished with 204 total yards from scrimmage.

Just how impressive was his performance?

Taylor set the single-game franchise record for total touchdowns and total points (30). His five touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most by a single player in NFL history.

He’s only the fifth player in NFL history to register at least four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game and became the third player under the age of 23 to compile five touchdowns in a game.

Taylor is the only player in NFL history to record 175-plus rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game.

It also marked his fourth career game with at least 150 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns, the most in franchise history.

On the season, Taylor has 193 carries for 1,122 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 32 receptions for 322 and two touchdowns. A force on the field, he leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, 100-yard rushing games (six), total touchdowns and scrimmage yards.

He ranks third in the league in rushing average. Taylor set the franchise record for fewest carries to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season (173). He is the fourth player since 2000 and the first since Adrian Peterson (2007-08) to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of their first two seasons.

Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. Could he repeat in November?

The running back is the third Indianapolis Colts player to earn AFC weekly honors this season, joining punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Weeks 4 and 7) and linebacker E.J. Speed (Week 10), who each earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.