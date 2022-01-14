Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Luke Rhodes 1st team All-Pro

INDIANAPOLIS – The magnitude of Jonathan Taylor’s season has been reinforced.

The Indianapolis Colts’ second-year running back is one of five unanimous selections on the Associated Press’ All-Pro team. Taylor is joined by a pair of teammates: linebacker Darius Leonard and long snapper Luke Rhodes.

Taylor, a 2020 second-round draft pick, is the first Colts running back named first-team All-Pro since Hall of Famer Edgerrin James in 1999. This marks Leonard’s third straight first-team recognition and Rhodes’ first.

The Colts’ three first-team All-Pros are tied for the most in the league with Green Bay, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas.

Indy’s second-team selections are left guard Quenton Nelson – who had been a first-team choice in each of his first three seasons – and special teams standout Ashton Dulin.

Taylor’s overwhelming first-team inclusion isn’t a surprise.

He became the first Colt to lead the NFL is rushing (a franchise-record 1,811 yards) since James in 2000, and also piled up a league-best 2,171 total yards from scrimmage. He set a franchise records with 18 rushing touchdowns and tied Lenny Moore’s team mark with 20 total TDs.

“The guy’s special, man,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said Thursday. “He’s special.

“The guy is tremendous, and I don’t think we’ve seen the best from him. I think he’s going to continue to get better.’’

Leonard had another one of his impactful seasons.

In 16 games – he missed the win at Arizona after being placed on the COVID-19 list – Leonard generated 12 takeaways. His busy stat line included 122 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.