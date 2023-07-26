WESTFIELD – A voice of authority has weighed in on the Jonathan Taylor/extension issue.

That would be Taylor’s boss, Jim Irsay.

The Indianapolis Colts owner took to social media Wednesday evening and seemed to draw a line in the sand regarding NFL running backs. Many top-tier backs believe their position is being devalued.

“We have negotiated a CBA that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides,’’ Irsay posted. “To say now that a special player category wants another negotiation after the fact is inappropriate. Some agents are selling ‘bad faith’.”

Malki Kawa, Taylor’s agent, was quick with a response.

“Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player,’’ he posted on social media.

One of the hot topics as the Colts opened training camp Tuesday was whether Taylor would be offered an extension. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.

The atmosphere involving running backs isn’t exactly favorable. Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, who have combined for eight 1,000-yard seasons and two league rushing titles, remain free agents after being cut. Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s reigning rushing champ, was hit with the franchise tag by the Las Vegas Raiders, failed to receive an extension and hasn’t reported to training camp.

Saquon Barkley sought an extension after being franchised by the New York Giants and threatened to hold out. That ended when he and the Giants agreed to a one-year contract that was worth slightly more than the $10.1 million tag.

Running backs, including Taylor, recently had a Zoom meeting led by the Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler to discuss how to address the apparent devaluing of the position.

General manager Chris Ballard declined to get into specifics regarding a possible extension for Taylor when he met with the media Tuesday.

“Look, our history is really good,’’ Ballard said, referring to signing players in their final year to an extension. “The market is what the market is, but saying that, I’ve always told y’all, you pay good players. You pay guys that are going to help you regardless of the position.’’

It’s uncertain what Taylor is seeking with an extension, and what type of extension the Colts have offered, if any.

The highest-paid backs in terms of per-season compensation are San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($16 million), New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara ($15 million), Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ($12.5 million), Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) and Green Bay’s Aaron Jones ($11.5 million). All are 29 or younger.

Taylor, 24, is in his fourth season and due a 2023 base salary of $4.3 million.

The Colts’ 2020 second-round draft pick had 1,169 yards as a rookie, then led the NFL with a franchise-record 1,811 yards in 2021.

Taylor’s rushing output fell to 861 yards and he averaged a career-low 4.5 yards per carry last season as he dealt with a high sprain to his right ankle that forced him to miss six games and the offensive line struggled.

Taylor underwent ankle surgery in January and opened camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have a great season as a team and he’s coming off the injury,’’ Ballard said, “but Jonathan is a great player and he’s a great person. So, I think that will play out over time and work out the way it should either way.”

Taylor initially said he wanted an extension, but noted he signed a four-year contract.

That stance changed in mid-June.

“You definitely have to pay attention (to the running back market) just so you know, ‘OK, what type of space are you entering into?’’’ Taylor said. “From the track record here, you just hope that things are being evaluated the right way. It’s all about wins. You want to make sure at the end of the day you guys are winning games. You want to win championships.

“Hopefully they can see the value. Hopefully, we can explain the value, not that it needs explanation. We’ll see where things go, but it’s kind of on them right now.’’

In Taylor’s three seasons, the Colts are 24-25-1 with one playoff appearance, a 27-24 loss at Buffalo at the end of his rookie season.