INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 season, but his name keeps getting pulled into NFL news.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is the focal point of a mini-controversy after an article over the weekend by ESPN’s John Keim included a reference the Washington Commanders in 2022 reached out to determine the availability of Luck.

It’s uncertain to whom the Commanders contacted, but it wasn’t Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, who responded with a stern warning to any team attempting to contact Luck. Even though he retired Aug. 24, 2019, Luck’s contract tolled, which means the Colts still own his rights.

“If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him) . . . to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,’’ Irsay posted Sunday night on his Twitter account.

According to the Washington Post, the Commanders didn’t contact Luck, his father Oliver or uncle Will Wilson, who was his agent. The newspaper also reported the Colts want the NFL to determine if anything was improper with whatever the Commanders did regarding Luck.

There was no immediate response from the Colts regarding an inquiry with the NFL.

Luck retired at 29 after seven seasons with the Colts, which includes 2017 when he missed the entire season with a shoulder injury. The No. 1 overall pick in 2012 draft was selected to four Pro Bowls, named Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 and led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes in 2014. Irsay sought confirmation from Luck on several occasions that he truly was retired, but has accepted that reality.

