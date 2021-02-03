Colts’ Jacob Eason eager to be in quarterback plans for ’21

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) shows in front of quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indianapolis Colts pursue their quarterback for the present and future, Jacob Eason could be considered the leader in the clubhouse.

And that’s because he’s the only one in the clubhouse who knows his way around the clubhouse.

The 2020 fourth-round draft pick and Jalen Morton, signed recently to a reserve/futures contract, are the only quarterbacks under contract for ’21. Philip Rivers retired last month, and Jacob Brissett’s contract expires in March.

We’re still six weeks away from veteran free agency, and it’s roughly 12 weeks until the April 29 NFL draft. That’s plenty of time for general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich to boost the occupancy of their quarterbacks’ room by a couple of bodies, including one they envision as their opening-day starter in September.

Until then, a lot of attention is directed at Eason. He’s the “known’’ candidate, even though there’s so much we don’t know about him.

Eason’s rookie season and progress were impeded by the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant no on-field work during the offseason – minicamps and OTAs were held remotely – and a condensed training camp. More damaging to Eason and all rookies was the cancellation of preseason games.

“It hurt me as a competitor not being able to be out there,’’ said Eason, who was made available this week via Zoom while handling promotional responsibilities, including signing trading cards, for Panini America in Dallas. “As a rookie you’re looking forward to those moments.’’

Unable to gain invaluable experience during the preseason, Eason made the most of the practice reps he received while working behind Rivers and Brissett. He served as a sponge while sharing the meeting room with his veteran colleagues, and routinely stayed after practice and worked with quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and coordinator Nick Sirianni.

A lost season? Hardly.

“I wouldn’t call it a lost season,’’ Eason argued. “I was in a room with great quarterbacks and great coaching day-in and day-out. I was out on the field getting work with coach Marcus and coach Nick and coach Frank.

“I actually learned more than I thought I ever could in one season. I felt like I learned four years of football in one year under Philip and Jacoby and Frank.’’

It’s obvious a year without actual game reps didn’t diminish Eason’s drive or confidence.

He wasn’t entirely comfortable discussing the Colts’ quarterback situation moving forward, but believes he’ll be involved in the mix.

“My mindset is I’m going to do the best I can to put myself in the best possible situation,’’ Eason said. “Everything else is out of my control.

“I’m ready to work this offseason to put my best foot forward and go in and compete and whatever happens, happens.’’

He wouldn’t rule out competing for the vacant starter’s position this offseason.

“It’s realistic as soon as possible,’’ Eason said.

Ballard always has talked highly of Eason’s physical tools. He’s got the size – 6-6, 231 pounds – and the big arm.

Early last season, Rivers marveled at some of the throws Eason was making during practice.

“He can really throw it,’’ Rivers said. “He threw a ball the other day in individuals that I just shook my head a little bit: ‘I can’t do that. I can’t make that throw.’ He has a big arm, strong, seems to see it really well.’’

While no one questions Eason’s raw talent and potential, there’s so much unknown simply because of him not stepping on the field and the limited practice reps as a rookie.

“We’ve got to find out a lot more about Jacob Eason,’’ Ballard said. “No offseason program. Really the first time we see Jacob in is training camp, and there’s no preseason games, so we’re trying to get ready for the season at that point.

“But we like what we’ve seen from Jacob. We think we have a really good, young talent in Jacob Eason.’’

But Ballard isn’t ready to elevate Eason to at least the team’s backup quarterback next season.

“I’m not ready to say I’m comfortable with it, yet,’’ he said. “I just don’t know enough.

“We liked him when we drafted him. We think he’s really talented. It doesn’t take long to see his talent. We’ve just got to see him play.’’

Brady agreed. He was elevated to coordinator after Sirianni was named the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Eason, he said, is “forever improving. He is hungry, he is always trying to get better on the field with his mechanics, learning the offense.

“It’s a shame that he was not able to get preseason work because that would’ve helped with his development, but he took advantage of what he was able to this past season. I’m looking forward to how much he takes from year 1 to year 2.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.