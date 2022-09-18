INDIANAPOLIS – The Jaguars extended the Colts’ losing streak in Jacksonville with a dominating 24-0 win at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts (0-1-1) have now dropped eight straight road games to the Jaguars (1-1), including the 2016 game in London. It’s the first time they’ve been shut out since a 6-0 blanking in Jacksonville in 2018.

With their top two wide receivers out, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alex Pierce, the Colts picked up two early first downs, but Matt Ryan threw an interception to Rayshawn Jenkins to end the early momentum.

Trevor Lawrence then used a 15-play, 68 yard drive to turn the turnover into points, connecting with Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown.

The teams exchanged punts before the Jaguars found the end zone again. James Robinson broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

Riley Patterson tacked on a 52-yard field goal with just under two minutes to play in the first half to send Jacksonville into the locker room with a 17-point lead.

The Jaguars continued to pour it on in the second half. Lawrence hit Kirk for the pair’s second touchdown of the game, a five-yard strike on fourth down.

The Colts got the ball down to the Jacksonville four-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but a sack and penalty pushed them back to the 22 and they couldn’t convert from there, turning the ball over on downs.

They got it back down to the eight, but failed to convert on fourth down a second time.

Ryan finished 16 of 30 for 195 yards, three interceptions and five sacks.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed his second straight game after offseason back surgery.

The Colts will now look for their first win in next week’s home opener against the Chiefs at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.